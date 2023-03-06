Home Business These are the Germans’ favorite ETFs
by admin
German private investors prefer to invest their money in international index funds.


(Photo: dpa)

Frankfurt German private investors swear by one product in particular: ETFs. According to a study by the Deutsche Aktieninstitut, four out of five private investors in Germany invest in these exchange-traded index funds. Because these spread widely, are cheap and can be traded at any time. But do Germans buy the right ETFs?

In order to answer this question, the Handelsblatt surveyed various custodian banks and neo-brokers: ING, Comdirekt, Consorsbank and Scalable. Two periods of time were evaluated: which ETFs German private investors have bought most frequently since 2020 and in which they have invested since October 1, 2022 – stock market prices had just reached their low for the year.

The result of the survey (as of February 27, 2023) was analyzed by the Handelsblatt with experts. They explain where a concentration of risk forms in German portfolios, what alternatives there are, how they feel about “green” ETFs and which funds they believe are missing in the portfolios.

MSCI World: US weight too high

