As we have told you over and over again, certainly one of the most important parameters when choosing a current account is that of management costs, which significantly influences the choice by the end customer. In fact, often and willingly the costs are almost equal to zero in the case of the under 30s, and this undoubtedly represents a precious help for the younger ones who are struggling with their first salaries.

Bad news unfortunately comes in particular from Unicredit, certainly one of the most popular Italian banks. It has in fact been announced that, starting this summer, the cost of managing Unicredit accounts will undergo an increase of around 70%, consequently affecting the vast majority of current account holders.

Let’s find out specifically what the new costs will be, increased for all account holders compared to the past. In fact, there will be a real unilateral modification of the contract, similar to what happens with telephone companies which often and willingly impose these increases. Andrea Orcel of Unicredit took the floor in this sense, reporting the negative values ​​of the Euribor in the last period. In addition to the Euribor, there was also the considerable increase in deposits over the last period, from the 1584.3 billion previously up to the current 1745.6 billion.

Now let’s go more and more specifically, analyzing the precise costs of the Unicredit current account and Genius carts. In this case, the monthly fee will go from the original 1.78 euros respectively up to 3.03 euros in the future.

A consistent passage also for the fees belonging to the transactional modules, where we will have two distinctions between Silver and Gold respectively. In the case of Silver, there will be an increase from 7.72 euros to 10.05 euros, unlike Gold which will go from the original 10.83 euros up to 14.42 euros in the future.

New arrivals

A situation that will remain stable in the case of other situations, however, such as with regard to the Gold and Platinum investment fees: in this specific case, in fact, they will remain respectively at 4.14 euros for the Gold, while 6.22 euros for the Platinum.

Other innovations are foreseen for the management of Unicredit current accounts: based on what was recently announced by the company, in addition to the increase in the aforementioned monthly fees, an improvement is in fact foreseen in the costs of credit lines and bank overdrafts of the current account.

We just have to wait for further updates on the matter from the same, which will arrive over the next few weeks or months.

