These are the two risks for the picture book stock

However, in the trial that began in mid-September, Google also has good arguments in its defense. The company points out that no one is forced to use a specific search engine. There is also some competition, first and foremost Bing from the equally powerful Microsoft. But consumers almost always prefer Google.

If Google were to lose the case in the USA, the company would probably be able to cope with that. The allegations are similar to those in some proceedings in the European Union in recent years. These resulted in a total of 8.3 billion euros in fines. Alphabet pays this out of petty cash. Skipping the agreements for pre-installations in the future would probably not be a big problem either. Google’s search engine is likely to remain immensely popular. Competitors cannot copy Google’s ease of use and ecosystem. A few percentage points of market share could then be lost. However, Google would also save the costs of the agreements. These are estimated at more than ten billion dollars per year.

