Grandparents become teachers of “healthy lifestyles” for their grandchildren – breaking latest news

The initiative «Operation Grandparents and Grandchildren – Together, at School of Health» is organized by Gray Panthers with the collaboration of Silvio Garattini, president of the Mario Negri Pharmacological Research Institute

Grandparents become “testimonials” of healthy lifestyles for their grandchildren. The digital initiative «Operation Grandparents and Grandchildren – Together, at School of Health», by Gray Panthers, organized and shared with Silvio Garattini, President of the Mario Negri Pharmacological Research Institute, aims to actively involve grandparents who often look after their grandchildren from leaving school until their parents return, so that they can become not only ambassadors, but also guarantors, of healthy lifestyles. «Prevention of diseases and tumors must start early, from a young age: just think that around 50% of forms of diabetes are avoidable, just as around half of tumors are avoidable», claims Professor Garattini who continues. «Prevention obviously has a great advantage not only for the potential patient, but also for his family and, last but not least, for the National Health System».

The initiative

The project is told through a video on the Gray Panthers website, the portal dedicated to the third (and more vital than ever) age, by Vitalba Paesano, publisher and director of Gray Panthers and by prof. Garattini. A questionnaire will also be published on the site (available from 22 September), to be filled in anonymously, which will allow the lifestyles of seniors over 60 to be mapped. The second part of the questionnaire, however, will be expressly dedicated to grandparents, whether biological or “adopted”. ”, i.e. to all those elderly people who usually take care of a child between the ages of 6 and 10. This will allow us to collect information on children’s habits: from sport, to nutrition, from taste preferences to lifestyles.

From October, for 19 months, Gray Panthers will publish an article dedicated to the different areas of health (nutrition, obesity, physical activity and posture, drugs, sleep, smoking, alcohol, pollution and more). These texts, written by researchers from «Mario Negri» and scientists, are innovative both in their contents, valid for the Senior and Junior School of Health, and in their language and transgenerational approach.

