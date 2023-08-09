These Rolex models are now particularly cheap

We introduce you to some Rolex models that are currently particularly cheap. Getty Images / SOPA Images / Contributor

The Swiss watch manufacturer Rolex stands for luxury, quality – and proud prices.

If you want to buy a watch from the famous brand, you often have to dig deep into your pocket.

But some models are currently available at lower prices, for example the Rolex Explorer or the Rolex Oyster Perpetual.

The most expensive Rolex ever sold belonged to actor Paul Newman and realized nearly $17.8 million (about 16.25 million euros) at an auction. Rolex isn’t exactly known for its cheap bargains in other respects either. But you don’t have to plunge into financial ruin to get hold of one of the coveted luxury watches. We introduce you to some Rolex models that are currently available at lower prices.

How much does a Rolex cost on average?

There is no average price for a Rolex because the individual models differ greatly. One of the cheaper watches – the Rolex Oyster Perpetual 31 – is around 5000 euros, while the Rolex Day-Date 40 is offered for 35,000 euros, reports Chronext. In addition, the list price sometimes differs significantly from the market price due to various factors (such as availability or popularity of a model).

What is special about Rolex?

The Swiss company Rolex, founded in 1905, is considered the market leader in luxury watches. This is due on the one hand to the quality of the watches, which are known for their precision and durability, and on the other hand to the large number of prominent advocates and the presence of the brand in various sports. Sports stars such as tennis player Roger Federer or ski racer Lindsey Vonn have already promoted the brand, such as “Forbesreported. At numerous historical sporting events and The expedition – such as the first ascent of Mount Everest – was also worn Rolex.

In addition, Rolex pioneered some significant developments in watchmaking. Already in 1926 Rolex built according to the company the world‘s first waterproof wristwatch and in 1931 the Swiss manufacture invented the automatic winding mechanism with a perpetual rotor, which converts wrist movements into energy and in this way powers the watch. Nowadays working loud “Forbes“ 4,000 watchmakers in over a hundred countries for the company that produces over 800,000 watches a year.

Which Rolex models are currently cheap?

The history and popularity of the watches is also reflected in the price. But below we have listed some Rolex models for you that are cheaper. The list is based on various rankings by Chrono24, Horando, Watch.de, Watchtime.net and Uhrenratgeber.com. The lowest price is given in each case.

Rolex Submariner

Not only the name of the Rolex Submariner is reminiscent of diving in the sea. In 1953, the watch was the first wristwatch ever to be water-resistant to a depth of 100 meters, according to Watchtime.net. According to Horando, today’s models ensure good readability during dives thanks to Chromalight luminous material and are water-resistant up to a pressure of 30 bar. The Rolex Submariner is available 7550 Euroas Watch.de reports.

Rolex Datejust

The Rolex Datejust was developed in 1945. Its typical feature is the enlarged date display through the so-called cyclopean magnifying glass. According to Chrono24, older models are already for 3500 to 5000 euros available, which is why the Datejust is one of the cheaper Rolexes. However, if you want a Rolex Datejust from the 2000s, you have to deal with prices 5000 Euro calculate.

Rolex Milgauss

The name of the Rolex Milgauss reveals something about its original function. How Watchtime.com reported, the first model from the 1950s was already designed to be resistant to magnetic radiation. This can severely impair the function and precision of watches. The name of the watch is made up of mille (the French word for thousand) and Gauss (the unit in which magnetic flux density is measured). According to Horando, prices for the Rolex Milgauss start at 7000 Euro.

Rolex Explorer

The Rolex Explorer is best known for being worn by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary when they became the first people to climb Mount Everest in 1953. Prices for this watch start at 6050 Euro.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual has been around for almost a hundred years. It was one of the first watches with a water resistance of up to 100 meters and was worn by the English swimmer Mercedes Gleitze when she crossed the English Channel in 1927. as Chronext reports. They are available in different sizes and color combinations, all models can withstand pressures of up to ten bar. It is also one of the cheapest Rolexes on the market and, according to Uhrenratgeber.com, is already starting 4500 Euro available.

Rolex Oysterdate

The last watch in this list is one of the cheapest Rolexes – but it is no longer in production. The vintage Oysterdate model was produced from the early 1950s to 1989 and was intended as an entry-level model even then. The prices for a Rolex Oysterdate are between these days 3000 and 4000 euros.

When buying a Rolex, it can also be worth looking in different places. The prices of luxury watches sometimes differ greatly in other countries, such as the “Handelsblattreported. If these models are still too expensive for you, but you don’t want to do without a real Rolex, it can also be worth buying a used watch.