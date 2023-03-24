Failed rounds and disagreement among investors: The lack of financing is driving tech startups into bankruptcy at the beginning of the year. Getty Images/ J Studios

The year 2023 is just 83 days old – for many German companies, the first three months could not have been less favorable. The legacy of the past few months – reluctance on the part of investors, a lack of capital, fragile valuations and rising energy costs – are now becoming visible to startups through insolvency applications.

The massive staff cuts at tech companies in recent weeks have probably not been enough. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the number of company bankruptcies in January fell by 3.2 percent compared to the previous month. However, the authority states that the actual date of the insolvency application is often around three months earlier, since the proceedings are only recorded in the data with the first decision of the insolvency court.

From a statistical point of view, the trend of increasing business closures from the months of November and December could therefore continue for the time being. According to the professional association of insolvency administrators, a wave of insolvencies is not to be feared. In a long-term comparison, things are more likely to normalize again.