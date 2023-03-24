Home Business These startups already had to file for bankruptcy in 2023
Business

These startups already had to file for bankruptcy in 2023

by admin
These startups already had to file for bankruptcy in 2023

Failed rounds and disagreement among investors: The lack of financing is driving tech startups into bankruptcy at the beginning of the year.
Getty Images/ J Studios

The year 2023 is just 83 days old – for many German companies, the first three months could not have been less favorable. The legacy of the past few months – reluctance on the part of investors, a lack of capital, fragile valuations and rising energy costs – are now becoming visible to startups through insolvency applications.

The massive staff cuts at tech companies in recent weeks have probably not been enough. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the number of company bankruptcies in January fell by 3.2 percent compared to the previous month. However, the authority states that the actual date of the insolvency application is often around three months earlier, since the proceedings are only recorded in the data with the first decision of the insolvency court.

From a statistical point of view, the trend of increasing business closures from the months of November and December could therefore continue for the time being. According to the professional association of insolvency administrators, a wave of insolvencies is not to be feared. In a long-term comparison, things are more likely to normalize again.

See also  Bloomberg: Apple's chip roadmap exposed, there will be many new Macs next year-Apple Mac

You may also like

This is how investors draw cash from their...

Bunq, the Mobile Banking App, How does it...

Best e-bikes at Stiftung Warentest: Here’s the test...

“Violent and crowded prisons in Italy”, the complaint...

The collapse of European and American banks and...

Now the voice bot ChatGPT from OpenAI is...

US banks, Yellen convenes an extraordinary meeting of...

NDR Hamburg: The successor for director Sabine Rossbach...

Netflix, the collecting of Germano, Marcoré and Santamaria...

“Bard, is the Google CEO’s job in jeopardy?”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy