The BoD of the Juventuswhich met today under the chairmanship of Gianluca Ferrero, examined and approved the Consolidated Interim Financial Report as at 31 December 2022.

“The first half of the 2022/2023 financial year – reports the club’s official document – closed with a loss of € 29.5 million, showing a significant improvement (€ 82.6 million) compared to the loss of € 112.1 million in the first half of the year

previous; this improvement derives in part from the disappearance of the negative effects of the pandemic (especially with reference to revenues from matches), in part from the revenue development and cost rationalization actions set in previous periods and continued in the current one”.

Half-yearly Juventus: revenues, costs, equity.

“In detail, the decrease in the loss in the first half of the year is substantially attributable to higher revenues and income of €53.1 million, related to higher income from players’ rights management (€37.4 million) and higher revenues from matches ( € 15.2 million). The aforementioned economic improvement is also attributable to lower costs for registered personnel for € 30.3 million, lower amortization of players’ registration rights for € 9.4 million and lower management costs players’ registration rights of €8.5 million.These improvements were partially offset by higher costs for external services of €10.6 million, higher provisions of €3.5 million, higher taxes of €2.3 million, higher purchases of products for sale for €1.6 million and from other minor items for €0.7 million.The Group’s shareholders’ equity at 31 December 2022 amounted to €135.2 million, a decrease compared to the balance of €164, 7 million at 30 June 2022 due to the result for the half year (€ -29.5 million)”.

Net financial debt.

“Net financial debt at December 31, 2022 amounted to € 333.0 million (€ 153.0 million at June 30, 2022). The increase in debt is only partially related to current operating management; in fact, the same is mainly determined by the net payments linked to the Transfer Campaigns of previous years (€ -67.0 million), by investments in tangible, intangible and other fixed assets (€ -50.5 million, of which

€ -47.6 million, non-recurring, relating to the purchase of the buildings that house the registered office and the Juventus Training & Media Center), from the aforementioned negative flows from operations (€ -55.7 million, of which € -42 .6 million, non-recurring, relating to the payment of the installments of contributions and withholdings from previous years, the deferral of which was permitted by the Relaunch Decree, articles 126 and 127, subsequently amended by Legislative Decree 104 of 14 August 2020, by Law 178/ 2020 and Law 234/2021) and the disbursement for financial charges and other minor items (€ -6.8 million). It should be noted that, in consideration of the normal seasonal nature of the business and assuming the absence of non-recurring events in the second half of the year, it is foreseeable that the net financial debt at the end of the 2022/2023 financial year will settle in the range of that at the end of December 2022 “.