Bruno Zapelli from Belgrano and his debut in the Italian Sub 21

Belgrano’s youth midfielder, Bruno Zapelli (20)made his debut with the Italian Under 21 national team in the friendly match that was played in Backa Topola in Serbia and that the “azurros” beat the locals 2-0.

Zapelli was on the field for 59 minutes and played from the beginning with the number 18, doing it on the right side of the middle game and changing sides in some passages of the match.

This match of the Italy U-21 team It is preparatory for the next European Championship, scheduled for next June. This was the penultimate test before the continental competition that will take place in Romania and Georgia.

Paolo Nicolato’s team won with two goals from Simone Mulattieriabsolute protagonist in the second half of the match.

An excellent performance for Italy, which this Monday, March 27, will face Ukraine in Reggio Calabria -which, unlike Serbia, will participate in the eurocup– in the last friendly before the tournament where they will challenge France, Switzerland and Norway in the group stage.

The player from Belgrano will be present at this new crossover of a preparatory nature and if he achieves a good performance, he could be added to the final list so that he can play in the European tournament in the middle of the year.

