These startups could become the next German unicorns

There can also be good news once in a while, given the increasing reports of mass layoffs and bankruptcies. The current “Titans of Tech” report by the investment bank GP Bullhound and Vivatech brings such good news: Since the last report in the spring of last year, Germany has risen to the top 3 of European unicorn producers as of March 2023.

The local tech ecosystem has been strengthened with six new billionaire companies, bringing the total number of unicorns to 38 with a cumulative value of more than 110 billion euros ($119 billion). However, Great Britain and Israel are still clearly ahead, each with more than 60 unicorns among the domestic startups. Together, the German newcomers – Transporeon from Ulm, Choco, Grover, Taxfix and Onefootball from Berlin as well Deep from Cologne – worth 6.7 billion euros (7.2 billion US dollars).

