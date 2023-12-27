These startups managed to exit in 2023 – and that’s how it went

For many founders, selling their company is mandatory – or at least the stated goal. Westend61/Getty Images

Money was expensive in 2023: high interest rates and uncertain investors made big leaps difficult for many startups. According to a VC market study by auditor PwC Not only did the number of VC transactions decrease significantly in 2023 compared to 2022. The VC market also recorded a significant increase in bankruptcies, a sharp decline in the prices achieved and significantly fewer company sales and IPOs.

And yet some startups still managed to sell their company for a profit. Others simply saved their factory from bankruptcy with the exit.

These are the startups that found a new owner in 2023:

Category: Notverkauf an Circus

Share this: Facebook

X

