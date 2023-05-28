Home » They deny the tampon to their dying son: investigated for attempted murder
Milan, No Vax parents under investigation for attempted murder against their seriously ill son

“A 4-year-old boy in imminent danger of his life for the doctors in the first hospital, but who cannot receive the essential life-saving treatment, possible only in a second specialized hospital, because parents do not vax they deny doctors the consent to have their child take the Covid swab necessary to be transported from the first to the second hospital that can save him”. This is the story told today by Corriere della Sera.

To unblock the situation, a prosecutor of the court had to intervene in order to “”force” the penal provision on the compulsory collection of biological samples, which the law contemplates not for health cases like this but only to safeguard an investigation. cost, even before that, of “forcing” the opening of a criminal proceeding against the parents right from the start”, explains the Corriere della Sera: file-container of the compulsory withdrawal decree signed to subject the child to the Covid swab, in which the parents are investigated for the hypothesis of the crime of attempted murder of the son.

