Inter Atalanta, Inzaghi: ‘It was the most important match, against City with confidence’

The Inter coach praises his team after the success with Atalanta which guarantees participation in the next Champions League: “This was the most important match for the club, even more than the final in Istanbul”. On City: “We know him, he’s the strongest team in the world . Will Lukaku start in the final? I’ll decide for the good of the team”

A fulminant start, a performance – a few days after the efforts of the Coppa Italia – which confirms Inter’s excellent momentum, two weeks before the Champions League final. “I am very satisfied and happy, I congratulated the group”, he comments on Sky Simone Inzaghi after the success against Atalanta. “Tonight was the most important match, we practically played a group stage in two months. Thursday morning we returned at half past five and we didn’t train because the boys were very tired. Kudos to this group. We listened little and worked a lot “.

Skriniar towards recovery

Having arithmetically conquered the place in the next Champions League, now we are starting to think about the final of this edition: “Starting strong against City will be fundamental. Now we have to rest because we have spent a lot. We have to recover strength, energy and some injured players: Mkhitaryan, Skriniar, Correa , then tonight D’Ambrosio had a little problem. We hope to recover them at least for the Champions League final. Skriniar will be back in the group from next week, he’s working well, Mkhitaryan too. D’Ambrosio needs to be evaluated”.

“City the strongest in the world, but…”

“Is Lukaku changing hierarchies in view of Istanbul? We will see, there are two weeks left. Choices will be made but always for the good of the team. We know City, they are the strongest team in the world and they will start as favourites. But we have put everything to reach this final and we will play it with a lot of confidence. We have already started preparing for it but first there was this match which for our club was the most important of all these finals and these trophies, perhaps even more than the Champions final itself “.