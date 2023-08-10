Home » They play football at home, he chases them with a knife: “You annoy me”
Business

They play football at home, he chases them with a knife: “You annoy me”

by admin
They play football at home, he chases them with a knife: “You annoy me”

Polaveno: two underage brothers stab their sister

They play football at home, he chases them with a knife: “You annoy me”

Three twelve-year-olds play football in their doorstep, he chases them with a knife: “You have to stop bothering me.” It happened on Wednesday evening in via Tracia, a popular area of ​​San Siro in Milan. The resident annoyed by the noise is a 39-year-old offender who, as reported by Ansa, came down from the house with a knife. A 46-year-old witness of the scene called the police. The 39-year-old was reported for threats and for carrying a knife. Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Sany Heavy Industry and other 48 shares received northbound funds to increase their holdings by more than 100 million yuan_Securities Times

You may also like

Robert Habeck announces 80 billion investments in industry

Extra profits, speak Moody’s. With Meloni VS banks...

U.S. Credit Card Debt Surpasses $1 Trillion due...

Delivery Hero: Success or Disaster?

Pagani celebrates 25 years at Monterey Car Week

Hardly falling prices for real estate, but rising...

Telecom network, Mef in direction. Tim’s unknown at...

Exploring the Future: The Rise of E-sports Majors...

China Club: It happens in the exclusive private...

Inps: in the first half of the year...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy