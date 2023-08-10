Promising stem cell therapy for Alzheimer’s. « Medicine in the Library

Promising stem cell therapy for Alzheimer’s.

Stem cell therapies are already being used to treat various cancers and blood and immune system disorders. In the study, published this month in “Cell Reports“, the researchers of theUniversity of California San Diego demonstrate that hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell transplantation was effective in blocking multiple signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s in a mouse model of the disease.

Mice that received healthy hematopoietic stem cells showed preserved memory and cognition, reduced neuroinflammation, and significantly less accumulation of β-amyloid than other mice with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our work shows that hematopoietic stem cell and progenitor cell transplantation has the potential to prevent complications of Alzheimer’s and could be a promising therapeutic avenue for this diseasesays Stephanie Cherqui, PhD, a professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

“We are excited to see such promising preclinical results from hematopoietic stem cell therapy and look forward to developing a new therapeutic approach for this devastating disease” concludes Prof. Stephanie Cherqui.

Read the full text of the article:

Rescue of Alzheimer’s disease phenotype in a mouse model by transplantation of wild-type hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells

Priyanka Mishra, Alexander Silva, Jay Sharma, Jacqueline Nguyen, Donald P. Pizzo, Denise Hinz, Debashis Sahoo, Stephanie Cherqui

Cell Reports VOLUME 42, ISSUE 8, 112956, AUGUST 29, 2023 DOI:

Source: University of California San Diego

