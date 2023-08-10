Home » Promising stem cell therapy for Alzheimer’s. « Medicine in the Library
Health

Promising stem cell therapy for Alzheimer’s. « Medicine in the Library

by admin
Promising stem cell therapy for Alzheimer’s. « Medicine in the Library

Promising stem cell therapy for Alzheimer’s.

Posted by giorgiobertin on August 10, 2023

Stem cell therapies are already being used to treat various cancers and blood and immune system disorders. In the study, published this month in “Cell Reports“, the researchers of theUniversity of California San Diego demonstrate that hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell transplantation was effective in blocking multiple signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s in a mouse model of the disease.
Mice that received healthy hematopoietic stem cells showed preserved memory and cognition, reduced neuroinflammation, and significantly less accumulation of β-amyloid than other mice with Alzheimer’s disease.

Our work shows that hematopoietic stem cell and progenitor cell transplantation has the potential to prevent complications of Alzheimer’s and could be a promising therapeutic avenue for this diseasesays Stephanie Cherqui, PhD, a professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine.
We are excited to see such promising preclinical results from hematopoietic stem cell therapy and look forward to developing a new therapeutic approach for this devastating disease” concludes Prof. Stephanie Cherqui.

Read the full text of the article:
Rescue of Alzheimer’s disease phenotype in a mouse model by transplantation of wild-type hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells
Priyanka Mishra, Alexander Silva, Jay Sharma, Jacqueline Nguyen, Donald P. Pizzo, Denise Hinz, Debashis Sahoo, Stephanie Cherqui
Cell Reports VOLUME 42, ISSUE 8, 112956, AUGUST 29, 2023 DOI:

Source: University of California San Diego

I like:

“Like” Loading…

This entry was posted on agosto 10, 2023 a 11:49 am and is filed under News-search. Marked by tags: biology, neurology, psychiatry, stem. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.

You may also like

“Sports betting is the biggest ticket to gambling...

Sudden paralysis in one arm, 39 year old...

Mastering Carbohydrates: Cooking and Combining Techniques for Lowering...

Life expectancy: Women and men are converging significantly

Murder in Mestre, found with the skull smashed...

Have younger looking skin? Just double the orgasms

Microplastics have even reached the heart

New spaces inaugurated in the Emergency Department of...

The Italian Coffee Ritual: A Cultural Icon and...

here’s where to see shooting stars in Parma...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy