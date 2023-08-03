Third Pole towards the break. Briatore: “Iv al Twiga? Boschi has been coming here for years”

Third Polo one step away from breaking up: “It’s time to divide the groups”

The margins for continuing the legislature with a joint Action-IV group now seem limited in the Third Pole. Thanks to some differences in political assessment on dossiers such as justice and the minimum wage, and a controversy over the dinners at Twiga of Renzian exponents, there has been a real escalation of tension, which culminated this morning in Roberto Giachetti’s statements on Radio Leopolda. In fact, the parliamentarian from Iv wondered if it “still makes sense for Action and Italia viva to continue to be together”.

“Let’s provide an element of clarity – he added – everyone will be on their side, and we will know that we also have another political opponent. But to continue like this absolutely seems to me not only devastating but also depressing. I’ve always thought that breaking that alliance was a betrayal of the voters. mwe are really convinced that the point has not arrived to stop with this fiction, and to save all the voters, those of Azione and Italia viva, from the humiliation of a fiction, of a marriage in which there is one party that evidently can’t stand the other anymore and unloads insults, attacks, even denying – he concluded – the common things that we put together and were in the program ?”.

All while the cross-poisons had not yet run out after yesterday’s statements by Matteo Renzi, who had spoken of “grillismo degli antigrillini” addressing Carlo Calenda and the other exponents of Action who they had attacked Maria Elena Boschi and Francesco Bonifazi in particular for having dined at Daniela Santanchè’s Twiga. Ivan Scalfarotto, on twitter, replying to Matteo Richetti wrote that “perhaps it is time to acknowledge that we cannot continue like this, we have never attacked anyone on personal matters, ever”.

At this point, it was the leader of Azione Carlo Calenda who intervened directly in the controversy and summarized the situation, announcing important decisions for the next few days: “Roberto Giachetti – said Calenda – today asked for the separation of the parliamentary groups of Action and Italia Viva. The groups work well together on many substantive issues. But there is no doubt, from the minimum wage to the Covid Commission and the direct election of the premier, relevant differences are emerging. In the next few days we will verify their intentions with the leaders of Italia Viva. Del Twiga – he added – we don’t care about anything. Of those who frequent it even less. But if people belonging to the Action/ItaliaViva group go to dinner with a minister whose resignation we have asked for, there is an obvious problem of opportunity. Capalbio, Richetti and grillismo have nothing to do with it”.

Dinner at Twiga, Briatore: “Boschi? He’s been coming here for years”

“I thought I had three good communication and marketing directors, but now I understand that the best is Carlo Calenda: he has put Twiga at the center of the Italian summer”. Flavio Briatore intervenes on the Twiga affair in an interview with Corriere della Sera, using irony. “Chey, we’re center-right is ridiculous: everyone comes to us, like at the Billionaire or like at the Malindi resort when Giovanna Melandri said she’d never been there and then popped up the photo in which she was dancing with us. After that, I am certainly closer to Giorgia Meloni than to Giuseppe Conte, Calenda or the lady of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein”.

Briatore confirms to Corriere della Sera: “Bonifazi has been attending Twiga for years, I’ve known Maria Elena for years, I don’t see the problem“. And he adds, with a sting at Capalbio: “It’s deadly boring over there, people dance here, have fun. Those from Capalbio secretly go dancing in Montecarlo and at Twiga”. Francesco Boccia, on the other hand, never came, says Briatore, “but I know him well and respect him: in Rome, he comes to Crazy pizza, unless it’s time to say that even Crazy Pizza is right-wing”. E Renzi? “In the past he’s come and paid out of his own pocket.”

