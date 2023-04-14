Home Business Third Polo, Lilli Gruber freezes Calenda: “Perhaps you are too quarrelsome”
Third Polo, Lilli Gruber freezes Calenda: “Perhaps you are too quarrelsome”

Third Polo, Lilli Gruber freezes Calenda: “Perhaps you are too quarrelsome”

Third Pole, Gruber’s lunge at eight and a half. Calenda tries to defend herself

If on the one hand the Third Pole is now a distant memory, in the living room of Lilli Gruber on La7 the leader of Action Charles Calenda he is cornered, faced with his responsibilities. The presenter of Half past eight in fact, he immediately went on the attack: “The Third Pole has dissolved, the single party with Renzi There will not be. Don’t you doubt that it is his fault? Maybe too quarrelsome?”. calendar in turn he replies: “I am direct, not quarrelsome, perhaps politics should be done in another way”.

