Mantua, 13-year-old attacked with scissors: two friends of the same age accused

They argued in a park in Castelbelforte, a municipality in the province of Mantua, then suddenly some sewing scissors appeared with which a thirteen-year-old was injured. The two peers of the victim, accused of the violent assault, have been identified by the carabiniersi after showing up at the barracks.

The military is collecting testimony and footage from surveillance cameras to reconstruct the dynamics. The reason for the dispute and the assault has yet to be clarified. The minor injured in the head – from what has been learned – was transported to the hospital in Verona, where she is hospitalized not in danger of life. The prosecutor’s office for minors in Brescia, with territorial jurisdiction, is investigating the matter.

The three girls are of the same age and classmates, Italian and with no particular problems in the family. Behind the ambush there could be some rust born in the eighth grade class attending Castelbelforte, a municipality in the Mantua area on the border with the province of Verona.

The carabinieri investigate but those responsible have not yet turned 14 and therefore are not liable. The conditions of the victim of the attack are serious but stable.

