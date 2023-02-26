There is a trail of murder. Francesco Vitale, whom many knew as ‘Ciccio barbato’, the same name that he too had given himself on Facebook, he would not have taken his own life. The investigations are proceeding and, pending the autopsy, the carabinieri have dug into the forty-six-year-old’s past and listened to friends and relatives.

Francesco Vitale’s cell phone has disappeared. Someone, perhaps those who saw him alive shortly before his death, could have stolen it. One guess at the moment. The fact is that from what emerged, ‘Ciccio’ would have had debts. That’s why there is the hypothesis that he fell to escape.

The murder hypothesis

But by whom? The carabinieri of the Eur and the operations department sent a report to the prosecutor after having found the body in via Pescaglia, in Magliana, after the report of a passer-by who saw Vitale fall into the void from a terrace of a popular building.

Pending the autopsy examination, which could help the investigation a lot, a murder file has been opened. A practice. There are too many elements that still do not return. Vitale, pr of discos especially in the Ibiza area, according to what emerged from the database of the police, had a small history of drugs.

The escape between the roofs

Not only. In the last few hours, other elements have emerged. On the day he died, his brother filed a missing persons report in Bari, where Vitale lived with his partner. Just the partner, according to those who investigate, would have accompanied him by car to Rome. Who did ‘Ciccio’ have an appointment with?

People close to Vitale would tell of an appointment with a group of Pakistanis. A hypothesis not yet confirmed. The track that would lead to a flash seizure, says that this group would have demanded from him the settlement of a debt and that, pending payment, ‘Ciccio’ may have been detained in a building in Magliana against his will. According to this hypothesis, Vitale would therefore have managed to escape among the roofs and then fall in a desperate attempt to leave his tormentors behind. A track still shrouded in mystery at the moment.

Smartphone gone

What is certain is that in addition to the victim’s smartphone, his wallet and documents are also missing. He had a few euros in cash in his pocket. Just the cell phone would help detectives and prosecutors a lot to reconstruct the last hours of the victim.

Another certainty is that an initial examination of the man’s body would not have revealed any obvious signs of violence. The autopsy, scheduled for Monday, will help understand the type of fall that occurred. The track of the trap and the tragic escape is not excluded.

Meanwhile, many on social media remember it. Even in Spanish, given his past work in Ibiza. Among all those of her partner: “We were beautiful and happy in love and I don’t accept all this life and unjust ripped you away from us too soon I don’t accept it”. Then again: “I loved you I love you and I will always love you my life forever never forget it”.



