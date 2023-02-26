In 2023 he had still never set foot on the field, but the match dominated by New York against New Orleans was too tempting an opportunity even for a absolutist in picks like Tom Thibodeau: in the end, the uncompromising Knicks coach (who has always been at Derrick Rose’s side, but who has now decided to put him on the sidelines of the rotation) granted a couple of abundant minutes on the court to the youngest MVP in NBA history – who awaits the buyout and above all the offer of some team aiming for the playoffs and which could give him minutes on the pitch and responsibilities that nobody in the Big Apple is willing to give him anymore. The response from the public, however, tells how the affection for a player like Rose goes far beyond the plays, the talent or the baskets – overwhelmed by the roar and greetings of the Madison Square Garden crowd, happy to see him again (perhaps for the last time) on the field in a Knicks jersey.