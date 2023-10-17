This is how AI is used in management education in Japan

This would be difficult to imagine at German universities. Do people in Japan look at AI differently?

I don’t even know if I would make any distinctions between the countries. For me it’s more of a type question: How open am I to new things? And it’s often like this: Once you work with AI and get good results, you quickly lose your skepticism.

Does artificial intelligence change the job of manager at all?

Managers need to understand the theory behind market share, accounting and tax law. We can teach them this with books and videos. AI can help with this, no question. But you also have to develop strategies. Make decisions. To do this, they have to collect ideas, have conversations, and find the best and unique solution. In business, whoever finds this solution benefits. ChatGPT can’t teach them that. I am convinced of that. Leaders also need interpersonal skills. You have to negotiate with business partners, coach, motivate and give feedback to employees. It takes emotions. And AI just doesn’t have emotions.

