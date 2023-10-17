News Udinese | The former Helveg: “Kristensen is a central defender: We have to wait for him”

The former Juventus player spoke about his compatriot who arrived in the summer. Here are his statements on the Friulians’ moment

Thomas Helveg, former Udinese with more than 140 active appearances for Juventus, spoke to the Messaggero Veneto microphones about the Juventus team and his compatriot Kristensen, these are some of his statements: “I know that he arrived in Udine in the last few days of the transfer window and that he has already played a few games as a starter. He has made mistakes that can be justified by age and age settling times to the new reality. I’ve seen him play both with the club team and with the Under 19 national team and he always has made the central, both on the right and left but in the four-man defense. It has a certain structure and a certain weight, it is not an explosive, but not slow either. You have to give it time to improve”.

The difficulties of the Bianconeri at this start of the championship:

“The team has been significantly renovated, many new players have arrived. It’s a bit the same problem we’re living with at Odense. You already know this will be the case. Does Deulofeu’s absence weigh on you? Very, very much. And I’ve already said it all.”

Helveg’s words

The name of a young man from the Danish championship:

“If I have to name Odense, I’ll say it Tobias Slotsagercentral defender born in 2006. He is a huge talent, we would like to keep him for another two years, I know he is being informed about him Milan”.

October 17 – 4.29pm

