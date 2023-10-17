Home » News Udinese | The former Helveg: “Kristensen is a central defender: We have to wait for him”
World

News Udinese | The former Helveg: “Kristensen is a central defender: We have to wait for him”

by admin
News Udinese | The former Helveg: “Kristensen is a central defender: We have to wait for him”

The former Juventus player spoke about his compatriot who arrived in the summer. Here are his statements on the Friulians’ moment

Thomas Helveg, former Udinese with more than 140 active appearances for Juventus, spoke to the Messaggero Veneto microphones about the Juventus team and his compatriot Kristensen, these are some of his statements: “I know that he arrived in Udine in the last few days of the transfer window and that he has already played a few games as a starter. He has made mistakes that can be justified by age and age settling times to the new reality. I’ve seen him play both with the club team and with the Under 19 national team and he always has made the central, both on the right and left but in the four-man defense. It has a certain structure and a certain weight, it is not an explosive, but not slow either. You have to give it time to improve”.

The difficulties of the Bianconeri at this start of the championship:

The team has been significantly renovated, many new players have arrived. It’s a bit the same problem we’re living with at Odense. You already know this will be the case. Does Deulofeu’s absence weigh on you? Very, very much. And I’ve already said it all.”

Helveg’s words

The name of a young man from the Danish championship:

If I have to name Odense, I’ll say it Tobias Slotsagercentral defender born in 2006. He is a huge talent, we would like to keep him for another two years, I know he is being informed about him Milan”.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 17 – 4.29pm

See also  Mountain fires in western U.S. rages and burns cross-state power facilities |

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

You may also like

Examining the Complex Status of the Palestinian State...

Azmoun bets on horses during a Roma match...

Pan-Africanism, controversies ~ Mondoblog – Mondoblog

How Venezuela Became the Richest Country in Latin...

The magic of Disney: 100 years of dreams...

EU withdraws products containing microplastic | Info

Israel Restores Water Supply to Southern Gaza and...

Water is life only if it is for...

The Synod of Bishops Discusses Missionary Work, Religious...

images of the Israeli army – Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy