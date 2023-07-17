This is how Arbonia brings the sun into the house – new battery storage without the risk of fire and with a longer service life

Homeowners with a photovoltaic system on the roof feed their excess solar power into the public grid. Or they store it in a battery, discharge it in the evening hours and use it themselves. These stores are usually still lithium-ion batteries. Arbonia now relies on vanadium. Those are pros and cons.

A redox flow battery storage system from the Arbonia company Prolux Solutions for your own home.

Image: zvg

If you have a photovoltaic system on the roof of your house, you can use it to produce your own solar power. It’s clean because there are no emissions and the sun is shining for everyone. It’s just that more electricity is generated during the day when the sun is shining than an average household consumes. On the other hand, the system does not produce any electricity in the mornings and evenings when energy demand is high.

