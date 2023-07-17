By Laura Pomer | Jul 12, 2023 12:01 p.m

Even if personal circumstances change, “the Netflix experience should remain the same”. It can currently be read on the streaming service’s website. One innovation is intended to make it easier for customers to transfer their own Netflix profile, including all the data collected, to another existing account (e.g. that of a new partner). Read more about this at TECHBOOK.

Netflix has recently made it more difficult for numerous customers. For example, the streaming service recently took action against account sharing and led e.g. B. in Europe and South America fees for the joint use of subscription accounts. It paid off: in just a few days, Netflix signed hundreds of thousands of new contracts. Now something should be easier for the many customers, namely, among other things, the profile transfer to another account.

Also interesting: Netflix cancels basic subscription! Why the decision is a real hammer

Transfer Netflix profile to another account – why?

It was previously only possible to transfer Netflix profile data to a new account. This could be a freshly subscribed, full-fledged subscription, or a sub-account of the kind that’s been around since the recently introduced account-sharing “penalties.” Countless users may have previously had the need to transfer their Netflix profile to another, existing account (e.g. a family member, friend or new partner). For example, when a relationship has ended. In this case, it is very likely that the joint use of Netflix will also end, so that one of the partners is in danger of losing the profile data they have collected. By integrating with another account, they would still have access to their streaming history: series and films played (including any ratings), their personal watch list, recommendations based on user behavior, and so on. Good news, then, that this is now possible.

Here’s how

In order to transfer your Netflix profile to another existing account, you need to know the target subscriber’s credentials. Both their e-mail address and their password must be entered. That’s it.

Now also made easy: reactivation of inactive accounts

Netflix continues to allow you to reactivate an account that has been inactive for a long time. To do this, you simply have to select the option “Continue membership again”. The service then sets the billing date to the time of the new membership start. You are also free to use an alternative payment method. Visit the Netflix Help Center for more information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

