Home Business This is how German start-ups experienced the bankruptcy of the SVB
Business

This is how German start-ups experienced the bankruptcy of the SVB

by admin
This is how German start-ups experienced the bankruptcy of the SVB

Catherine Riederer, for example. Her start-up Eco.Mio wants to help companies emit less CO2. “I have a lot to tell, I’ve spent the whole weekend thinking about the SVB,” she begins the conversation with our editors on the phone. Their start-up has a large part of the money with SVB UK, according to the news on Friday night “we expected the worst accordingly”. She deducted the parts of the funds that were liquid. “But parts weren’t liquid either, so we couldn’t pull them off.”

Also read: “There are many smaller banks that are not insured”

Over the weekend, she didn’t get any more from her contact person at the SVB than what she read in the press. “But it was good to hear that there was someone else,” she says. On Saturdays she rounded up her co-founders. “Our top priority was the question of how we manage to keep our employees,” she says. On Monday morning she informed her team about the situation – and was relieved not to be confronted with tears.

See also  Third Pole, everything changes after the vote. Alliance with Bonaccini leader of the Pd

You may also like

Resolution 12 of 02/20/2023 – State Attorney’s Office...

Invitation letter of BYD joint venture car exposed:...

Investments by a Swiss investment strategist – now...

Lottomatica warms up the engines for the Stock...

Job cuts at Meta – Facebook group wants...

Ivory Coast: Masdar’s commitment in Africa for the...

The strongest smart watch is here!HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate...

Not all European banks ready for new capital...

Istat, the “ad personam” rule to reconfirm Blangiardo...

VW: Up to 100,000 euros a month in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy