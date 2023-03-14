Catherine Riederer, for example. Her start-up Eco.Mio wants to help companies emit less CO2. “I have a lot to tell, I’ve spent the whole weekend thinking about the SVB,” she begins the conversation with our editors on the phone. Their start-up has a large part of the money with SVB UK, according to the news on Friday night “we expected the worst accordingly”. She deducted the parts of the funds that were liquid. “But parts weren’t liquid either, so we couldn’t pull them off.”

Over the weekend, she didn’t get any more from her contact person at the SVB than what she read in the press. “But it was good to hear that there was someone else,” she says. On Saturdays she rounded up her co-founders. “Our top priority was the question of how we manage to keep our employees,” she says. On Monday morning she informed her team about the situation – and was relieved not to be confronted with tears.