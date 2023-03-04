Amber Sweetheart earns millions of euros on Onlyfans. Amber Sweetheart

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



If you want to make money on Onlyfans, you have to know one thing above all: In contrast to platforms like Tiktok and Instagram, Onlyfans does not have an algorithm that enables users to discover accounts on the platform. This forces creators to rely on a variety of promotional strategies to attract subscribers.