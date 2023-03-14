Tesla and Chinese manufacturers show the Wolfsburg-based company how electric cars are actually sold in China. Tesla is stable in second place behind BYD in terms of e-car sales, but is increasingly being pressured by Chinese e-car producers.

Tesla sold a similar number of electric cars as BYD in 2021, but in 2022 it was less than half.

The current year has shown that the gap between Tesla and BYD is increasing. BYD sold almost five times as many vehicles as Tesla in the first two months. BYD sold 316,000 electric cars in January and February. And Tesla is also being attacked from below: the Chinese-American joint venture SAIC-GM-Wuling sold a similar number of battery cars as Tesla in 2022, and the Chinese Geely group is also growing rapidly.