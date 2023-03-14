Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men. Even if risk factors such as age and family history play a role, the exact causes are still unknown. A new study now shows how tap water can increase the risk.

In Germany, more than 60,000 men develop prostate cancer every year. It is the most common type of cancer in men, ahead of lung and colon cancer. The risk of developing it increases significantly with age. Genetic factors also play a role. If the disease has already occurred in the family, the risk of contracting it yourself increases significantly. If the father is affected, doubles loudly German Cancer Society the risk. If the brother is affected, it even triples.

Nitrate and trihalomethanes are the most common contaminants in water

Even if there is still speculation about the exact causes, diet, lifestyle and environmental influences also play a major role in the risk of cancer. Scientists at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health have now found a link between prostate cancer and drinking water. The study was published in the journalEnvironmental Health Perspectives” published.

Tap and bottled water often contain nitrates and trihalomethanes (THM). While nitrate enters groundwater via nitrogen fertilizers used in agriculture, THM is a by-product of drinking water disinfection by chlorine. Both are among the most common contaminants in water. For example, the nitrate content in water is increasing worldwide due to intensive agriculture.

Water consumption analyzed in over 1600 subjects

To see if there was a link, the researchers looked at 697 prostate cancer patients hospitalized in Spain between 2008 and 2013. 97 of them had very aggressive tumors. 927 men between the ages of 38 and 85 who were not ill and healthy served as a control group.

Based on the data on their drinking water consumption, the researchers calculated how much nitrate and TMH the subjects had absorbed on average since they were 18 years old. The amount of drinking water consumed (number of glasses per day), the origin of the bottled water and the place of residence were queried. Because the content of these substances in tap water varies regionally.

The risk of cancer increases with the level of nitrate consumption in drinking water

When evaluating and comparing the two groups of subjects, the scientists were able to see that high nitrate intake was also associated with an increased risk of prostate cancer. who average

more than 14 milligrams of nitrate per day

in his life above water, therefore has one

1.6 times more likely to develop prostate cancer.

The risk of developing a particularly aggressive form of prostate cancer increases even further:

It triples that of those who consume low nitrates (less than 6 milligrams per day on a lifetime average).

“The risks associated with nitrate intake from water are already being observed in people consuming water with nitrate levels below the maximum allowed by European guidelines, which is 50 mg nitrate per liter of water,” warns study leader Carolina Donat -Vargas in one press release.