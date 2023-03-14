Nuform – Industry 5.0 with 3D printing

On the way to the 5th industrial revolution, we need precision, combined with digitization and artificial intelligence. The future presents companies with new challenges and at the same time offers great opportunities, says Dr. Christian Lamberti, project manager of Nuform from Trierweiler.

dr As technical manager and developer, Christian Lamberti sees the future in the transformation through 3D printing. “What began with the invention of the steam engine has now become a complex and often fully automated system. Industrialization 5.0 will make the ongoing Industrialization 4.0, the development and expansion of digitization and networking more future-proof.” The economic value does not only refer to the goods to be manufactured, but patents, know-how and, above all, production data are or will be of equal value whose value will continue to increase in the future. dr Lamberti points out that nowadays valid data plays a central role in order to be able to organize effective and productive production.

3D printing: Consulting – Development – Realization

Precision parts are essential in many industries to manufacture high-quality products. “With the advancing developments of 3D printing, it is possible to produce precision parts in combination with advanced manufacturing technologies,” says Dr. Christian Lamberti, adding that this means companies are now able to produce components faster and more efficiently, without compromising accuracy.

In the past, precision parts were manufactured using complex processes such as turning, milling and grinding. Not only are these processes time-consuming and expensive, but they also typically result in parts with a process-specific shape and texture. The results are predominantly rotationally symmetrical, flat or rectangular. In addition, each of these processes requires the manual skills of an experienced specialist. However, with 3D printing, a part can be created directly from the digital design. Combined with an almost unlimited design freedom compared to the conventional processing methods mentioned above, components from the 3D printer can be designed in a material-saving and significantly less process-adapted manner, which not only saves time but also costs. If additional fits or functional surfaces are required with particularly high precision, these areas can be selectively reworked.

Complex forms and structures in a short time

Thanks to the exceptional design freedom of 3D printing, companies can now create complex shapes and structures that would be difficult or impossible to achieve using traditional manufacturing methods. dr Lamberti explains that innovations in 3D printing make it possible, for example, to print components with internal cavities and thin walls, which is often very difficult with conventional processes. 3D printing also makes it possible to create parts from different materials, allowing greater flexibility when designing functional components.

Another advantage of 3D printing ready-to-use parts is the ability to quickly produce prototypes. This allows companies to test their designs and take corrective action if necessary before going into mass production. This in turn saves time and money and, on the other hand, minimizes risks through investments in production tools.

Scope of application of precision parts from 3D printing

Precision parts from 3D printing are used in numerous areas where high-precision and individual components are required. “The range of applications extends from aerospace technology to automotive and medical technology to the electronics and consumer goods industry, as well as special machine and tool construction,” adds Dr. Christian Lambert added.

In the aerospace industry, precision parts from 3D printing are used, for example, in the manufacture of engine components, turbine blades and combustors. The highest precision and quality is required here, since the components have to work under extreme loads.

3D printing is also used effectively in the automotive industry, for example to produce prototype components quickly and cost-effectively. In series production, 3D printing processes can be used to produce special components such as individual steering wheels or parts for the interior.

In medical technology, 3D-printed precision parts are used to produce specially made prostheses, implants or surgical instruments. Dental technicians and dentists particularly appreciate that 3D printing allows different components and materials to be quickly and individually adapted to the patient, adds Dr. Lamberti added.

3D printing is also used in the electronics industry. Here, for example, housings or holders for electronic components can be manufactured that are precisely tailored to the respective requirements.

dr Christian Lamberti summarizes that 3D printing is particularly impressive because of its flexibility and creative freedom. This opens up unimagined possibilities for manufacturing and production with a wide variety of materials, such as metals, plastics or ceramics. This opens up a wide range of possibilities for the individual and efficient production of components in various industries.

V.i.S.d.P.:

Maximilian

Industrial mechanic & blogger

Through his training as an industrial mechanic, Maximilian has been involved in technical matters for years and is enthusiastic about the latest trends in the mechanical engineering industry. His everyday activities lie in the optimization of technical processes and procedures in companies. He often works with other departments such as production management, sales or logistics. Maximilian has been writing about technical achievements for ABOWI since 2022. For more information, visit: www.abowi.com

Nuform – A Venture of Abacus Alpha GmbH based in Trierweiler are specialists for 3D printing made in Germany. Nuform relies on high-quality 3D printing solutions for precision parts and robust lightweight construction. Nuform is a young and up-and-coming company that relies on modern technologies with innovative ideas for the production of high-precision and tailor-made components for various sectors and industries.

