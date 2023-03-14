ACADEMIA

The Universidad Indoamérica, through its dean, Dr. Ángel Alarcón, the Faculty of Health Sciences and Human Well-being, launched the book “Eugenio Espejo Médico y Prócer”, at the Institution’s facilities in the city of Quito .

Launch of the book “Eugenio Espejo Médico y Prócer” at the Institution’s facilities in the city of Quito.



This act was attended by academic authorities from different higher education institutions, as well as representatives of the Royal Bolivarian Academy, along with academic staff and students of medicine and nursing from Indo-America.

The launch began with the words of welcome by our Chancellor and Founder, Eng. Saúl Lara Paredes, who in his speech congratulated the work carried out since the beginning of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Human Well-being.

In addition, our rector highlighted the work of the current doctor who, in addition to his daily work, is also permanently and systematically dedicated to research and analysis of medicine.

In this way, the author of the book “Eugenio Espejo Médico y Prócer” was given way, Dr. Ángel Alarcón, who stated that the work of Eugenio Espejo covers the various dimensions of his work as a doctor and hero of Independence, father of medicine, from philosophy; writer, doctor, educator, etc., and it is this work which allows the publication of a complete bibliography and how it has managed to influence the identity of Ecuador.

Which undoubtedly makes it one of the books with the greatest contributions that describe the two dimensions of Espejo’s production and that was developed by Dr. Alarcón with the pertinent thoroughness. The first dimension provides basic information on therapeutics and more medical material from Enlightenment times in the Audiencia de Quito: the predominant diseases; Eugenio Espejo’s profession as a doctor, seen in his studies, medical writings, professional practice, medical reports, of the precursor. And in a second instance, basic information on the most important milestones and moments of the political participation of the precursor of the Independence of Latin America is also addressed. In this geographical and historical context, his political plans, exile in Bogotá, the society of friends of the country and the investigations that deepen his work in medicine are mentioned.

In this space also, the representatives of the Royal Bolivarian Academy intervened and held a forum where they analyzed the work and processes carried out by Eugenio Espejo and with it, the talent he had to continue promoting formal education, as an essential aspect, since “No matter how excellent the natural powers are, they must be cultivated, polished and molded by teaching”

For Universidad Indoamérica it is a source of pride, as well as complete satisfaction, that those who make up the faculty of this Institution work not only in the education of young people, but are also interested in research, which has made it reflected in a great work that will be study material for generations that have a passion for Medicine.