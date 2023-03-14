Home News Falcao García: this has been his change in his sporting career
The renowned samarium footballer has left a legacy in the sports world, for which over the years he has had an impressive physical change.
In one of his posts on Facebook Falcaomade an emotional reminder about his father, who was a footballer he admires and says “He is the funniest person I know”.

Radamel Falcao Garciain his time at the Argentine club River Plate, he managed to score a total of 45 goals, this being his debut with the shirt of this team. Through a post on Twitter he said “Four minutes of a match against Instituto that marked my life forever”.

By 2011, he was with the sports club Porto Portugal FCobtained the victory of the UEFA Europa League Final Dublin 2011in which he shared his achievement with his teammates like James Rodriguez.

With this achievement he drew the attention of the other clubs, in which a short time later he was one of the key chips for the Atletico Madrid.

The Tiger‘ was decisive for the matches on the field, in which he was a key card for the club. By this time he kept his long hair that was one of the protagonists in his plays.

reached the end of the UEFA Europa League with the Atletico Madrid with which they won and in most of the photographs he appears proud with the Colombian flag.

By 2016, he had already accumulated a large number of followers who received endless compliments in his publications such as “What a beautiful character on and off the field, how proud we Colombians feel of this great human being.”.

Monaco was his new sports club, in which he made his debut on the field on several occasions with the support of his entire family.

Currently, he is playing with the sports club Rayo Vallecano of Madrid who occupies number 9 being the striker.

In the statement by the Colombia selectionwas one of the players summoned to face South Korea already Japan.

