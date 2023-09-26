This is how you finance your property flexibly

Exclusively for Wirtschaftswoche, the FMH financial consultancy evaluated the offers from 19 nationwide providers and chose the best flexible building financing. The example property costs 500,000 euros, the loan is taken out for 350,000 euros. The fixed interest rate is ten years, the repayment is two percent and the loan-to-value is 70 percent. Five providers were awarded a “very good” rating: Santander, Sparda-Bank West, Postbank, 1822direkt and BBBank. In addition to the effective interest rate, which is between 3.67 percent at BBBank and 3.91 percent at 1822direkt, the decisive criteria were the special repayment and the interest surcharge due and the possible change in the repayment.

