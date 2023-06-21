Home » This is what Chairs of the Panel say about the Panel
This is what Chairs of the Panel say about the Panel

This is what Chairs of the Panel say about the Panel

I find the discussion about institutional reforms of the Council of Economic Experts unnecessary. It is good that the Council of Economic Experts exists as an independent body, that it is not part of the government, and that it is at a distance from Berlin. The Secretary General, the scientific staff and the office are highly competent and professional. The Council colleagues are excellent economists.
My wish for the future is that the politicization of the Council will be scaled back somewhat. Politicians should pay particular attention to scientific expertise when appointing members of the Council – and to ensuring that the contents of the mandate are covered by corresponding expertise in the Council. After all, it is still a body that must be able to spell out macroeconomics. With all microfoundation, macroeconomics is indispensable. Last but not least, it should be made clearer again that neither the leading business associations nor the trade unions have a real right of proposal. A strong government would make it clear that this is up to the government itself.

