Home » Support for diverse family forms in the UN Human Rights Council
News

Support for diverse family forms in the UN Human Rights Council

by admin

A statement by the UN Human Rights Council says there are many varieties of families around the world. Support must include everyone, including multigenerational and extended families, indigenous kinship groups, rainbow families and single parents.

Countries mainly from the EU and America signed, as well as Israel, New Zealand and East Timor. The declaration is seen as criticism of states that strictly adhere to the traditional family image – father, mother, child.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 21, 2023.

See also  More than 38,000 medical personnel from 15 provinces rushed to Shanghai and Shanghai to open designated backup hospitals and rebuild a batch of makeshift hospitals, striving to receive all the infected people - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Possible sign of life in search of “Titan”...

The Copa América 2024 will start on June...

Markets insist that this year inflation would reach...

What makes a dive to the “Titanic” so...

Bomb threat in the Council of the Judiciary...

New delegates of the Registry in Chocó

Talk on updating emergency nursing procedures and geriatrics

In the Sight of the Conflict in Buscalibre

Ukraine update: Kiev ‘actively destroying enemy’ – main...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy