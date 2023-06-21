Support for diverse family forms in the UN Human Rights Council

A statement by the UN Human Rights Council says there are many varieties of families around the world. Support must include everyone, including multigenerational and extended families, indigenous kinship groups, rainbow families and single parents.

Countries mainly from the EU and America signed, as well as Israel, New Zealand and East Timor. The declaration is seen as criticism of states that strictly adhere to the traditional family image – father, mother, child.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 21, 2023.

