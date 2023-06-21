Home » “A woman told me I was staring at her, but I’m blind”
Health

“A woman told me I was staring at her, but I’m blind”

by admin
“A woman told me I was staring at her, but I’m blind”

Kicked out of lecture because he was staring at a girl: it is the misadventure befell a Toby Addison. The 21-year-old, however, is blind and he wanted to share on social networks that episode that saw him, his maglrado, protagonist, a disconcerting fact to say the least.

The young man said he was kicked out of a gym for staring “disturbingly” at a young woman. Toby, who often shares his blind life on his account TikToksaid he was exercising quietly when he heard a woman yell, “Like the view, huh?”

“Obviously I had no idea where my gaze was fixed all the time in training,” said the 21-year-old. “I was just looking ahead of me and unfortunately there was a woman doing some exercises.”

Submarine for the missing Titanic, race against time: «Only 96 hours of oxygen remain for the 5 on board»

Submarine for the Titanic, race against time to find lost tourists at the bottom of the ocean

Toby, a psychology and counseling student, was shocked when he realized that the girl had come to scold him. “Why do you keep staring at me?. Enough, you’re creepy», the young man heard himself say. Addison, who had his cane folded close to her, immediately told her that he was blind, to which she allegedly replied, “That’s not true, you have nothing.”

The accusation

The boy tried to explain to the woman that he can’t know where his eyes are unless someone talks to him. But the woman interrupted him, ordering him to shut up. She then went to get the facility manager who asked Toby to leave. “It is very sad that awareness of disabilities is not everyone’s heritage,” the 21-year-old commented at the end of the story.

See also  The 24 best fitness gifts for true running, gym and sport lovers

Addison, who has 225,000 TikTok followers, was born sighted, but started losing his vision drastically from the age of 11. When he was in his early teens he had lost nearly 80% of his vision and now only has 4%. The 21-year-old regularly tells his social media followers about his life as a blind man, trying to raise awareness on disability issues.

Read the full article
are Leggo.it

You may also like

China: assists Germany | ISPI

Interview with Lecco captain Luca Giudici

Sleep deprivation and Alzheimer’s: Science finds a correlation

100 days only McDonald’s! Man still loses 27...

Seregno, tries to break up a fight and...

This is how the garden and balcony plants...

How to reverse sun-induced skin damage and how...

Summer Solstice 2023: The Longest Day of the...

Seregno, kicked in a fight between parents at...

Leave a lemon by your bed before you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy