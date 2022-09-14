This time, it is the retail investors who are hurt again! “Talk Show Concept Stocks” Intraday Frying Board Receiver Stands at a High Post

Is it suspected of violation of the regulations by directly naming a listed company and causing stock price changes?

A joke = 225 million yuan?

In the latest episode of “Talk Show Season 5” aired last Sunday, talk show actor House shared his tragic stock trading experience in A-shares, and unexpectedly popularized the “6-digit mysterious code” and the listed company ST Intercontinental (600759 ). On the first trading day after the holiday, the stock was firmly fixed on the daily limit, with more than 700,000 orders, and its market value rose by 225 million yuan. The stock is also known as “the first talk show concept stock.” However, at about 10:30, the stock “fried the board” and closed at 2.53 yuan as of the day, up 1.2%.

Talk show actors and listed companies both clarify

The Shanghai Stock Exchange takes action

How did this little-known listed company come out of the circle? It’s all about a talk show.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday that just passed, the talk show actor House shared his stock trading experience: he made 3,000 yuan on the first day and 5,000 yuan on the second day, which led him to say “that’s what Buffett is doing”; but on the third day He lost 4,000 yuan, lost 6,000 yuan on the fourth day, and lost half a year of savings in one day… In the end, he invested only 25,000 yuan from the 120,000 yuan he invested. At the end of the performance, House directly quoted the stock code “600759” he bought.

This record of retail investors’ stock speculation has successfully achieved bombing, and it has also quickly become popular on the Internet. On Monday night, “600759” was on Weibo’s hot search list, and it also ranked first in the popularity index on platforms such as Snowball and Flush. ST Intercontinental Stock Bar has also become a “check-in place” for investors, who are waiting for the opening to witness the birth of the first “talk show concept stock”.

The market hype continued to heat up, and ST Intercontinental announced that night, “Up to now, the company’s production and operation have not undergone major changes. Investors are requested to invest rationally and pay attention to risks.” Talk show actor House also posted on Weibo early Tuesday morning, saying, ” Neither myself nor my family currently hold this stock, nor do I have this plan.” It is understood that House used to be a financial practitioner and worked in a bank for a long time. After resigning, he came to Shenzhen from Beijing.

However, at the opening yesterday, ST Intercontinental still had a daily limit, an increase of 5.2%, at 2.63 yuan per share. The “one-word board” only lasted for an hour and a half, and the number of orders decreased rapidly. Then the daily limit was opened, and the funds left the market in succession, leaving only retail investors “standing at a high position”. As of the close, it was reported at 2.53 yuan, up 1.2%. According to the data of straight flush, the funds for buying on the day are mainly small orders.

It is worth noting that at noon yesterday, the Shanghai Stock Exchange released a report on the relevant situation of ST Intercontinental on its official Weibo. The notice stated, “This morning, the price trend of ST Intercontinental (600759) was abnormal. The listed company has issued a clarification announcement to clarify that the company’s production and operation have not undergone major changes. The Shanghai Stock Exchange has adopted self-regulatory measures against abnormal trading behaviors such as raising the stock opening price. .”