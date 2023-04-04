On April 1, 2020, Österreichische Post AG launched its new financial institution, bank99. Now – three years later – she has over 260,000 customers.

Vienna (OTS) – It is well known: in 2021, bank99 took over 100,000 private customers of ING and suddenly reached a customer base of over 200,000. In the past financial year (2022), the bank continued to grow successfully and organically and now – on its third birthday – already has over 260,000 customers.

“Three years ago we were still a start-up, in that short time we have grown quickly and sustainably,” says Bernhard Achberger, board member back office at bank99. She consistently and successfully pursues her goal of scoring points with simple products, inexpensive offers, personal support and digital features. bank99 wants to break even in 2024.

MANAGEMENT AND STRATEGY UPDATES

The growth course will be continued. “The next few years will clearly demand our full commitment,” says Patricia Kasandziev, Board Member Market & Digitalization at bank99. One of the reasons why the Management Board recently reorganized is the fact that digitization and further harmonization of the IT systems in particular are being pushed even harder. With Bernhard Hohenegger, now a board member for IT & Operations, these areas will get even more drive.

There will also be further developments in the sales strategy: “With our far-reaching channels online but also analogue to the furthest corners of Austria, we have the opportunity to successfully respond to the needs of our customers with a comprehensive omni-channel concept,” explains Kasandziev. The concept is currently being worked out and then gradually implemented.

There will also be further developments in the brand strategy. “While our brand awareness increased significantly last year due to the successful climate bonus campaign, we now need to strengthen the brand,” comments Kasandziev. A new image campaign is already being finalized, she reveals.

CUSTOMERS PARTY ALSO

On the occasion of its third birthday, bank99 has a particularly interesting offer for savers up its sleeve: fixsparen99, the bank’s time deposit offer, offers 1.5% interest for 12 months and 1% interest for 6 months with a minimum deposit of 10,000 EUR. In addition to the attractive savings interest, when you open an konto99 in a branch, you get the account fee for free for 6 months or the online account is even completely free. “Due to the rise in interest rates, saving is again extremely attractive to many people. As bank99, we score not only with a fair offer, but above all with our nationwide presence and our stable base with the Austrian Post in the background,” emphasizes Kasandziev in conclusion.

BANK99 THE BANK THAT BRINGS IT

bank99 AG is a subsidiary of Österreichische Post AG (90 percent) and Schelhammer Capital Bank AG (10 percent). Active since April 2020, she took over the private customer business of ING in Austria at the end of 2021. With over 300 employees, she currently looks after more than 260,000 customers throughout Austria. As a digital bank with a nationwide network of over 1,700 branches, bank99 offers a comprehensive service portfolio with accounts, payment transactions and money transfer, consumer credit, investment and savings, housing finance and insurance. More at bank99.at.

