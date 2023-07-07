Thyssenkrupp’s hydrogen subsidiary goes public

Nucera expects strong growth from the climate-neutral production of hydrogen. During electrolysis, water is split into its components, hydrogen and oxygen, with the help of electricity. If the electricity was previously generated in a climate-neutral manner, for example with wind turbines or solar cells, the hydrogen is called “green”.

Thyssenkrupp Nucera also builds plants for chlor-alkali electrolysis – this area is, so to speak, the conventional bread-and-butter business. The chlorine produced with these systems is used, for example, to purify drinking water or as a base material for chemical companies. While this area is profitable, alkaline water electrolysis is still in the investment phase – this area is expected to post a profit for the first time in the 2024/25 financial year. The Nucera fiscal year always runs until the end of September.

