Tiger Woods accused by an ex-girlfriend. Asked 30 million for harassment

An ex-girlfriend accused Tiger Woods of harassment

New troubles for golf legend Tiger Woods: his ex-girlfriend accused him of harassing her when he worked for the American champion and asked 30 million in compensation for damages. The woman, Erica Herman, said she had to sign a confidentiality agreement otherwise she would have been fired.

Herman was Woods’ girlfriend of five years, but she also worked at his South Florida restaurant, called The Woods Jupiterbefore he made her sign a confidentiality document, not to reveal their story.

“Woods – explained the woman’s lawyer, Benjamin Hobas – was Miss Herman’s boss and forced her to sign that document, when she was already having a sexual relationship with him”. “A boss – he added – who imposes different working conditions on one of his employees because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment”.

The case went to court after the couple, Herman, 39, and Woods, 47, separated. The confidentiality agreement would have been signed at the end of a plan that the woman considers illegal. The golf champion would convince her to quickly pack up to participate in a weekend excursion to the Bahamas.

“Herman – explained his lawyer – had brought only a few things with him, planning to return home in a few days”. The woman was on her way to the airport when she was suddenly told to meet with Woods’ attorney. “So all of a sudden – Hobas continued – Mr. Woods’ attorney told her that she was not going anywhere and that she would never see Woods again. She was being held in the car”.

At that point she would be asked to sign a confidentiality agreement. The woman, in another lawsuit filed in March, asked the judge to cancel the document, claiming she was “forced” to sign it, in order not to lose her job. The sample’s lawyers accused the woman of being a “ex-girlfriend dumped in search of visibilityinstead of respecting the agreements made”.

