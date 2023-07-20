TikTok is testing new music streaming service in three new markets

TikTok, Tyler Le/Insider

TikTok launched its music streaming app in three new markets on July 19. A small group of users in Australia, Mexico and Singapore can now test the new streaming service TikTok Music. TikTok’s impact on music discovery and distribution makes it a serious competitor to Spotify and Apple Music.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Earlier this month, TikTok announced it would launch a music streaming app in Brazil and Indonesia. As of last Wednesday, July 19, 2023, TikTok Music is now also available to a limited number of users in Australia, Mexico and Singapore, a spokesman told Business Insider.

Users approved to participate in the closed beta phase in the new markets will receive a three-month free trial of the service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

