TikTok is testing new music streaming service in three new markets

TikTok is testing new music streaming service in three new markets

TikTok launched its music streaming app in three new markets on July 19. A small group of users in Australia, Mexico and Singapore can now test the new streaming service TikTok Music. TikTok’s impact on music discovery and distribution makes it a serious competitor to Spotify and Apple Music.

Earlier this month, TikTok announced it would launch a music streaming app in Brazil and Indonesia. As of last Wednesday, July 19, 2023, TikTok Music is now also available to a limited number of users in Australia, Mexico and Singapore, a spokesman told Business Insider.

Users approved to participate in the closed beta phase in the new markets will receive a three-month free trial of the service.

