Hello everyone, I’m Mr. Eye, a dad and a digital home furnishing blogger.

It has been almost two weeks since the official launch of the iPhone 14 series. Presumably everyone has seen many professional evaluations and introductions of the iPhone 14 series products. Those who want to start have already started early, and those who do not need to change phones have stopped watching. As the first user, I have been using this iPhone 14 Pro for almost two weeks. Compared with the iPhone 12 Pro Max I used before, there are still obvious differences in use. Today, I will briefly share the two-week use of the iPhone 14 Pro. experience.

As the biggest difference between the appearance of the 14 Pro series and the 13 Pro series, it is also the biggest point of controversy. The design of the 14 Pro with a hole-digging screen has been released and confirmed half a year ago. After watching the press conference, many people are concerned about Apple Smart Island The interactive design of the screen is well received, but in fact, I personally think that the design of the smart island is entirely to make a fuss about the “ugly” of the hole-digging screen.

1. In addition to iPhone system applications, there is no adaptation for third-party applications.

It is foreseeable that major software manufacturers will definitely make efforts to adapt to the interaction of Smart Island. This is the advantage of Apple’s ecology. The question is whether this interactive experience has substantial convenience for commonly used application software. .

2. When used as a real-time background display, it occupies more display area

For example, when I browse the web while listening to a song, the Smart Island is displaying the music playing status at this time, which takes up more screen space. Counting the wasted pixels on the top of Smart Island, the actual usable pixels of the iPhone 14 Pro are.

3. Under strong light, you can still clearly see the exclamation mark hole-digging screen

In addition to the smart island, the most obvious change in appearance is the larger and more protruding rear camera module. Speaking of which, since the iPhone 4, the rear camera of the iPhone has been upgraded every generation, and the size of the module has become larger and larger, and the protrusion has become more obvious. Compared with the iPhone 12 Pro Max in hand, the size of the rear camera module of the iPhone 14 Pro is obviously larger than that of the iPhone 13 Pro series.

Of course, it is also Apple’s current tradition to have a new color scheme for each generation of iPhone. The iPhone 14 Pro series has added dark purple. I have to say that this purple is still very neutral. If you don’t look closely, it looks more like dark gray.

Apple is more like a toothpaste factory now, and there are no particularly surprising changes in the new iPhones every year, but there are also real performance upgrades. Compared with the previous generation of the iPhone 14 Pro series, the performance upgrade cannot be said to be obvious.

1. Stronger A16

At the annual iPhone conference, the performance of Apple’s self-developed A-series chips is the same as that of Android chips in the same period. Compared with the A15 of the iPhone 13 Pro series, the A16 chip of the iPhone 14 Pro series has a performance improvement of about 10%, and it has obvious advantages compared with the Snapdragon 8+Gen1 and Dimensity 9000+ of the Android camp.

2. Stronger image

A 48MP main camera, 1/1.3-inch sensor, supports Pro RAW mode, and the shooting effect in low light conditions is significantly improved. The improvement in these parameters is still obvious in actual use.

I am accustomed to taking photos directly with my iPhone when writing reviews every day. I am still very satisfied with the shooting effect of the iPhone 14 Pro.

3. Brighter screen

The maximum brightness of the iPhone 14 Pro screen is 1600nits, and the outdoor peak brightness can reach 2000nits, making it the brightest iPhone currently. Compared with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, even in sunlight, the content on the iPhone 14 Pro screen is very clear, and the brightness is significantly higher than that of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The main reason for choosing the iPhone 14 Pro is size. It’s really cool to switch from the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch screen. Whether it’s one-handed operation or putting it in a trouser pocket, it’s more convenient than the Pro Max model. It’s not too heavy to play with the phone at night. Smashed the bridge of the nose. Let’s spit out the current mobile phone market. The choice of 6-inch mobile phones on the market is too small, let alone flagship models.

The feel of the iPhone 14 Pro is much better than that of the Pro Max, but the edges and corners of the stainless steel frame are still a bit cut when used without a phone case.

In order to keep the original feel of the phone as much as possible, in the choice of accessories, I am still used to making the aramid fiber phone case, which is ultra-thin and sturdy and has a first-class feel. I have used several brands of aramid fiber shells. In the end, PITAKA’s workmanship and feel are better. Of course, the price is also a little expensive.

PITAKA’s aramid fiber MagSafe magnetic phone case adopts a half-pack design, and the original button feel is not affected. Whether it is the fit of the four corners or the fit of the rear camera module, the details are very good.

The thickness is only 0.95mm, the weight is only 17.3g, and it also supports MagSafe magnetic suction. While protecting the phone, you can still experience the “bare metal” feel.

The edge is micro-snapped, which does not affect the film, and there is no feeling of hand rubbing at the edge.

Speaking of film, a good tempered film has a great influence on the hand feel of the mobile phone on the hardness and oleophobic layer. This time, I chose the Apple Direct Store Queen’s Film, a tempered film from Belkin.

Belkin screen armor tempered film adopts German Schott tempered glass, 9H hardness, antibacterial and anti-drop.

The packaging is equipped with a film alignment tool, even a novice Xiaobai can easily apply the film. I have to say that it is simply too easy to film a mobile phone now.

As Apple’s official film product partner, Belkin’s tempered film adopts the original machine to open the mold, and the product quality has been certified by Apple, and the accuracy and quality of the mold opening are still very guaranteed.

The film is made of high-transparency glass, which does not affect the display clarity and brightness of the screen, and restores the color of the bare screen. The ultra-thin thickness and non-inductive hydrophobic and oleophobic layer make it feel the same as bare metal.

After talking about the feel, battery life is also one of the parameters that everyone is more concerned about. The iPhone 14 Pro is equipped with a 3200mAh battery, which is a slight increase compared to the previous generation iPhone 13 Pro, but compared to the Android camp, the battery capacity is really small, but it cannot be denied that the iPhone’s excellent power consumption control.

After two weeks of use, the iPhone 14 Pro can still meet my high usage needs for a day. Compared with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the battery life should be worse. If you go out temporarily, it will be safer to bring a power bank.

Since I used PITAKA’s Rotary 3-in-1 Wireless Magnetic Charging Kit, I have always brought its MagSafe Magnetic Charging Treasure when I go out. The capacity of 4000mAh, the arc design and the aramid fiber appearance are very convenient whether it is in a pocket or in the hand.

Put it back on the base, it can be turned into a desktop wireless charger, and the mobile phone can be charged directly.

The Type-C port on the side is connected to the PITAKA Power Dongle watch charger, which can charge the Apple Watch.

The base can be rotated 360°, and there is a wireless charging position behind the base to charge AirPods.

Usually placed on the desktop, this three-in-one wireless charging base is also very good-looking. When you sit down, you can put your iPhone on it. With the always-on display function of the iPhone 14 Pro, it is a desktop clock.

When it comes to charging, Apple does not officially match the behavior of charging heads, and users can only purchase charging heads by themselves. This year, the charging power of the iPhone 14 Pro has been upgraded to a maximum of 26W. The previous iPhone PD charging head at home was only 20W, so the Belkin 30W charging head was purchased.

Belkin’s PD charging head plug adopts a foldable design, which is more convenient to carry when going out.

Single Type-C port, 30W charging power, compatible with multi-brand mobile phones, whether it is an Android phone or an iPhone, it can be used. I usually use this Belkin 30W charging head to charge the iPhone 14 Pro by 50% in half an hour. Although the charging speed of the iPhone is not as fast as the fast charging speed of the Android camp, this speed is also very fast.

The above is what I feel after using the iPhone 14 Pro in the past half month. If you also want to start a small-screen flagship, the iPhone Pro series is one of the few choices at present. If you are holding an iPhone 13 Pro and don’t pursue the latest experience, it doesn’t make much sense to upgrade.

In general, compared to the controversial design of Smart Island, the iPhone 14 Pro series has a super powerful A16 processor, a more powerful image module, and a better screen configuration. When Apple continues to squeeze toothpaste to upgrade, it is still very good. It’s worth starting, at least for me, it’s already productive.