Tim, Cdp ready to raise the offer. The share takes off (+3.28%)

On the shields the title of the former public monopolist

Tim’s actions started the session in Piazza Affari positively. The stock gained 3.2% at the opening. The rumors of a possible increase in the offer by Deposits and Loans Fund. The market hopes that a similar scenario could trigger an upward battle with Kkr who does not want to give up on the single network game.

The Vivendi group remains the stone guest. Currently the two offers, that of the Cdp-Macquarie tandem and that of Kkr fund, are very close (about 20 billion). However, the figure is very far from the evaluation of the French shareholder, Tim’s main shareholder. In fact, for Vivendi the network of the former state monopolist is valid 31 billion. Positions hitherto irreconcilable.

