by livesicilia.it – ​​55 seconds ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – The carabinieri of the Compagnia San Lorenzo, in Palermo, arrested a 55-year-old and reported 6 other people in the Zen 2 district accused of drug dealing. The soldiers of the San…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Drugs and light thefts at Zen 2, crackdown by the carabinieri appeared 55 seconds ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».