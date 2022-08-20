It still remains in the spotlight lTim in the aftermath of the words of the leader of Fratelli d’Italia (FdI), Giorgia Meloni, on Radio24. Speaking of the theme of the single network, Meloni remarked that it is “appropriate that the network be under the control of the State given that the structure is strategic and relevant for national security” and “sees favorably the constitution of the single network, not vertically integrated , which serves all retail operators “.

“The statements suggest that even a possible center-right government, post elections, will have among the priorities the realization of the single network dossier, paying attention to the assessments of the asset”, comment the Equita analysts remarking that “these are not new positions , but which confirm that the dossier will be able to proceed with assessments once the phase of political uncertainty linked to the elections is over ”. Equita confirms the hold valuation (keep in portfolio) and the target price of 0.39 euros.

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari, the Tim stock is still losing ground and at this moment it is dropping about 1.3% to 0.221 euros (the lowest for the year at 0.2015 reached on 27 July).