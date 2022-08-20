Home Business Tim dossier: for Meloni it is appropriate to maintain state control over the network
Business

Tim dossier: for Meloni it is appropriate to maintain state control over the network

by admin

It still remains in the spotlight lTim in the aftermath of the words of the leader of Fratelli d’Italia (FdI), Giorgia Meloni, on Radio24. Speaking of the theme of the single network, Meloni remarked that it is “appropriate that the network be under the control of the State given that the structure is strategic and relevant for national security” and “sees favorably the constitution of the single network, not vertically integrated , which serves all retail operators “.

“The statements suggest that even a possible center-right government, post elections, will have among the priorities the realization of the single network dossier, paying attention to the assessments of the asset”, comment the Equita analysts remarking that “these are not new positions , but which confirm that the dossier will be able to proceed with assessments once the phase of political uncertainty linked to the elections is over ”. Equita confirms the hold valuation (keep in portfolio) and the target price of 0.39 euros.

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari, the Tim stock is still losing ground and at this moment it is dropping about 1.3% to 0.221 euros (the lowest for the year at 0.2015 reached on 27 July).

See also  How to calculate the 2022 housing provident fund withdrawal amount? What are the calculation methods of the latest housing provident fund withdrawal amount in 2022?

You may also like

Bills out of control, Il Sole 24 ore...

The iPhone 14 may become the most expensive...

Innovative vitality bursts out of the robot industry...

European stocks at a crossroads after the summer...

Bullard sounds the hawkish charge: Fed rates up...

It is reported that Huawei Mate 50 has...

HUAWEI Mate 50 has started mass production, with...

Piano Tim, Giorgia Meloni has no doubts: “The...

Bitcoin KO at -8%, crash of all cryptocurrencies...

No Italexit, but there will be market turbulence....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy