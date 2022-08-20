Team and society aim high, first test on Wednesday 24 against Vischese Tosoni promises an attacking game: “But it is essential to know how to defend”

IVREA

Playing an enterprising football and commanding the match for as long as possible are the first concepts that the new Ivrea coach, Giancarlo Tosoni, began to instill in the team last night, Thursday 18 August, on the occasion of the resumption of preparation.

ambitious technician

The only absent of the orange troop is the midfielder Cervato, who is recovering from a shoulder injury and should see himself again in the group by the beginning of September. Tosoni is already energized and explains: «A very difficult championship awaits us, in Group B Promotion, in which our goal is to stay at the top of the standings for as long as possible – comments Tosoni -. It will be very important, especially at this stage of the season, to prepare ourselves in the best possible way and above all to have ideas well impressed in our minds on what we should do in the match. The first step now is to get to know each other and share game ideas, ranging from making a proactive kick, but also knowing how to suffer when we do not have the ball and we will have to go to the reconquest. The two phases in football, the defensive and the offensive, we will have to do them in the best possible way, as well as the transition from one phase to another, but to do it well it will take time, we will need to train every day with the utmost attention to detail ” .

training sessions and friendlies

Speaking of training, Ivrea will continue to train at the field adjacent to Gino Pistoni also today, Friday 19, always at 18, while tomorrow, Saturday 20, double session: in the morning at 10 and in the afternoon at 16.30. same program of work also on Sunday 21st, while on Monday 22nd we will return to work in the evening at 6pm. Same program also on Tuesday, while on Wednesday first friendly match against Vischese (in these hours the time and place of the match will be decided) in the First category. Thursday, Friday and Saturday new training sessions and another friendly Sunday: in Albiano d’Ivrea the fifth edition of the Francesco Foti Memorial will be staged between Ivrea, Trino (Excellence) and Agliè Valle Sacra (First category). The program includes at 5 pm Trino-Agliè Valle Sacra (45 ‘match), then Agliè Valle Sacra-Ivrea and finally Ivrea-Trino. Third and last friendly match, which will take place on Wednesday 31 August at 8 pm, most likely at Domenico Accotto in Montalto Dora against the Turinese of Cafasse Balangero (First category). This will be the last friendly before the first official match of the season, the Coppa Italia match against the newly promoted Colleretto on Sunday 4 September.

The coach of Ivrea Tosoni analyzes the friendly matches scheduled as follows: «They are all tests in which it will be necessary to evaluate the physical strength of the team, in addition to the growth of the game expressed. We will face teams that should not be underestimated, as it will also be for the first official match against Colleretto on Sunday 4th September, in which it will be very important to start immediately on the right foot ».

desire for redemption

Ivrea has therefore restarted for a new season that promises to be very demanding and after having lost the playoffs of last season against Lascaris from Turin, the desire to prove all their worth and redeem the bad championship final is great. Among the opponents that are expected to be very fierce for the conquest of the title, there are also the Valle d’Aosta of Charvensod, a club that in the past few hours has taken the strong offensive winger Cuneaz from Aygreville, in addition to Lascaris. Ivrea will also have to deal with Rivarolese, who will already face the first of the championship: a match that immediately promises a show. –

© breaking latest news