Source title: The World Robot Conference booth has become the first stage of new products, and more than 30 robots have the global “first show”

With a dazzling array of booths and bustling audiences, more than 130 companies brought more than 500 exhibits to the 2022 World Robot Conference and Expo. The world-renowned stage has also become a new product launch show, where more than 30 world-first robots are showcased, showing the most advanced technology in the field of robotics.

“Scout Minions” show their skills

“The feet are shorter, and the inches are longer. The biggest highlight of this robot is that it is light and flexible, with an overall weight of only 30 kilograms, and firefighters can lift it with one hand.” Lisheng Technology‘s booth in Hall A, the world premiere on the 18th Although the high-temperature reconnaissance robot is small, it firmly occupies the “C position”.

According to reports, the high-temperature reconnaissance robot adopts a high-temperature protection design resistant to 350 degrees Celsius, which can go deep into dangerous high-temperature fire fields for a long time, comprehensively detect the fire situation, and obtain information such as the location of the disaster source, the spread of flames, and the degree of structural collapse at the first time. information, thereby increasing the effectiveness of firefighting equipment groups and reducing casualties and property damage.

“Especially in some scenes with limited space, this is the place where this ‘small man’ shows his talents.” The person in charge of the booth said that the high temperature camera on the robot is like an “eye”, which can collect on-site images in a panoramic view, transmit them in real time, and pass them through Infrared thermal imaging enables tracking and monitoring of heat sources.

Metaverse printer ‘you can imagine it and build it’

Accompanied by the passionate music, a Metaverse 3D printer with a silver-gray appearance that resembles a space capsule was displayed in front of the audience. At the booth, the Metaverse 3D printer from Yizao Technology was released for the first time. The entire exhibition area is full of futuristic technology, and even the seats provided to the audience are also products printed by Metaverse 3D printers.

“I was attracted by this super large printer when I was visiting the exhibition!” An audience member told reporters while taking pictures. From the outside, this Metaverse 3D printer looks like a small house, looking in through the doorway, a device similar to a robotic arm is installed in it. According to the on-site staff, the Metaverse 3D printer incorporates the concept of symbiosis between virtual and real, so that the built objects coexist in virtual and reality, allowing people to “touch” the Metaverse and realize “imagination and creation”.

On the other side, an area dominated by pink is very eye-catching. These robots, wearing pink coats and with square bodies, are construction robots. “This outdoor painting robot is the first new product of Bozhilin Robotics at this World Robot Conference.” Following the instructions of the exhibitors, the reporter saw a “Spider-Man” that can climb high-rise buildings. According to reports, the outdoor painting robot is suitable for the spraying of materials such as sand-free latex paint and relief paint, and the spraying efficiency can reach 3 to 5 times that of manual work.

Wearable robots give people “superpowers”

At the booth of Xinsong Robot, a “big box” robot was moving back and forth. A closer look showed that the ground it walked on was spotless. “This is our newly released industrial cleaning robot, which can effectively clean up common dust, oil stains and other pollutants in the workshop, and can automatically avoid obstacles, and the cleaning work does not require manual intervention.” Zhang Lei, technical director of SIASUN, introduced.

This industrial cleaning robot integrates industrial cleaning and intelligent services, effectively solving the problems of high labor intensity, low intelligence, and conflict between production and cleaning operations in traditional industrial cleaning operations.

Can ordinary people have the “superpower” of a reinforced iron-bone Hercules in one second? At the CLP Robotics booth, a wearable exoskeleton robot turned imagination into reality. “This Baihong exoskeleton robot can be used in load-bearing links such as handling and transportation to provide assistance to the human hip joint.” According to the staff, this wearable robot can detect the state of human movement in real time and automatically follow the user’s movements. Waist, leg movement, while providing effective assistance to the human body.