Tim, Elio Schiavo appointed president of Olivetti

Elio Schiavo has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Olivetti, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group TIM and active in the field of the Internet of Things.

Schiavo, who joined TIM last May with the task of leading the reorganization process of Enterprise activities, is currently Chief Enterprise and Innovative Solutions Officer di TIM e CEO of Noovlethe Group subsidiary active in the Cloud sector.

Olivetti operates within TIM Enterprise, the Business Unit dedicated to the Public Administration and large customers for which the spin-off is envisaged with a view to enhancing all the reference assets relating to connectivity, Cloud, IoT and Cybersecurity.

The Olivetti Shareholders’ Meeting, which appointed Elio Schiavo as Chairman, also renewed the composition of the Board of Directors.

The Olivetti Board, in the first meeting after the Shareholders’ Meeting, has confirmed Quang Ngo Dinh as Chief Executive Officer.

