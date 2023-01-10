The government wants to avoid hotpots for Tim. This was stated by the minister of infrastructure and head of the Lega Salvini, in light of the risks that this would bring on the group’s personnel, while emphasizing that he is not the competent minister on the dossier. “To date, however, both plans for the transfer of control of the fixed network to the State (sale of NetCo and demerger) go through a separation and therefore the declaration could be an obstacle to the identification of a political solution, or it should be interpreted more as a message on the government’s priority in protecting the group’s employment levels” writes Equita. “However, this is a position that had already emerged in the past but that hasn’t prevented the government from continuing the discussions between the parties in recent months” continue the analysts of the Milanese Sim.