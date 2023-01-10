Home Business Tim, Salvini: “We want to avoid stews”
Business

Tim, Salvini: “We want to avoid stews”

by admin
Tim, Salvini: “We want to avoid stews”

The government wants to avoid hotpots for Tim. This was stated by the minister of infrastructure and head of the Lega Salvini, in light of the risks that this would bring on the group’s personnel, while emphasizing that he is not the competent minister on the dossier. “To date, however, both plans for the transfer of control of the fixed network to the State (sale of NetCo and demerger) go through a separation and therefore the declaration could be an obstacle to the identification of a political solution, or it should be interpreted more as a message on the government’s priority in protecting the group’s employment levels” writes Equita. “However, this is a position that had already emerged in the past but that hasn’t prevented the government from continuing the discussions between the parties in recent months” continue the analysts of the Milanese Sim.

See also  The Hang Seng Index "returns blood" to stand at 21,000 points again. The current policy of the platform economy is favorable for the Hang Seng Index to rise by nearly 10% _ Oriental Fortune

You may also like

Sesa, 2023 at the start with the acquisition...

Backgammon’s controlling shareholder plans to transfer control, the...

Cinemas, takings and spectators rise but pre-Covid remains...

Tesla received 30,000 orders in three days in...

The profit of steelmaking is expected to pick...

Renault and Punch Torino allies on low-emission diesel...

Nine companies sold more than one million live...

Directa doubles the number of customers in just...

Ces 2023: cars still stars of the show...

The European stock exchanges take a breath waiting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy