It makes you smile, indeed, it makes you laugh. And at the same time he makes you move and shed tears. A tweet written with an open heart: Ciro Ferrara chose to remember Gianluca Vialli on Twitter, Lippi’s partner in successes and emotions in Juve, opening the drawer of personal affections. And by publishing a letter that Luca wrote to him, in rhyme as is done between friends with very long memories and with the right amount of fraternal irony, for his 28th birthday. It was 1995, the two were teammates in black and white and were preparing for the final rush of the season. In the tweet before the photo of the letter, Ferrara gets excited: “Within a few days I will turn 28 for the second time. But can’t it work, so to say, that in a few days you too will come back to perculate me as you always did? Otherwise it’s hard, otherwise it hurts too much”.