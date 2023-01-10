The highest honor of the Lions International Foundation (the “Melvin Jones fellows”) was delivered to Angelo De Polo, patron of the With my headx. It is an honor created in 1973 and presented to non-Lions who have distinguished themselves through their dedication to humanitarian service. “We are presenting this honor to a local company and the man who runs it,” say the Lions of Parish Church of Cadore, «a man who has been working in Cadore for fifty years, without ever having left the area. Indeed, he has bet on it, striving for his growth and systematically implementing what is definitively the social responsibility of companies. A company that has carried out social initiatives throughout the Cadore area». «Angelo De Polo», continue from the lions, «he is also president of Rock climbers group Ragni di Pieve di Cadore, he, a mountaineer, has been part of the Alpine Rescue for years and just last year he crossed the finish line of the 50th anniversary of belonging to this association, he was also an excellent sportsman: perhaps not everyone knows that he was part of the Italian junior bobsled team by participating in the European championships of ’74 and ’77 and finishing third in the Italian two-man bobsled championships in Cervinia in 1977 as a pilot with the athlete Egypt».