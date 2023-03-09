Home Business Tim takes Vivendi into the red: in 2022 a loss of 1 billion for the French
A loss attributable to shareholders of €1.01 billion in 2022, compared with a profit of €24.69 billion in 2021 (which included the capital gain on UMG). And to weigh, for Vivendi, is the adaptation to fair value of the investment in Tim with a negative effect of deconsolidation of 1.347 billion.

In all of this there is also another element that the accounts and the subsequent conference call highlight: for the French giant headed by Vincent Bolloré, 2022 would have ended…

